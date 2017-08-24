Ray solid in return as Diamondbacks edge Mets 3-2

NEW YORK — Robbie Ray returned to a big league mound for the first time since being hit in the head with a line drive last month, striking out nine in five innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 3-2 on Thursday.

Arizona won three of four in New York, staying ahead of Colorado for the NL's top wild-card spot with the victory.

Reinstated from the DL prior to the game, Ray (10-5) allowed one run and two hits. The All-Star left-hander struck out the side in the first and held the Mets hitless for three innings. He is 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA in four starts against the Mets.

Yoenis Cespedes led off the fourth with his 17th home run, a drive that travelled 440 feet into the second deck in left.