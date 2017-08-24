Stanton hits 47th homer, Marlins rally past Phillies 9-8

PHILADELPHIA — Giancarlo Stanton launched his major league-leading 47th home run, J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park homer and the Miami Marlins overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 on Thursday.

Stanton led off the third inning with his 14th homer in August, extending his club record for most in one month. He now has seven home runs against the Phillies this season, his most against any one team.

Realmuto tied it at 8 in the sixth inning with a two-run shot, which ricocheted off the wall in left-centre and past centre fielder Nick Williams.

Realmuto put the Marlins ahead in the eighth with a sacrifice fly off Luis Garcia (1-4).