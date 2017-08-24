Giants' Geno Smith says playing the Jets will be special

Giants coach Ben McAdoo did not discuss his plans for his quarterbacks Thursday. Manning probably will play at least the first half and maybe into the third quarter.

Either Johnson or Smith probably will follow him. Smith got the majority of the snaps after replacing Manning on Monday night in Cleveland and Johnson did not get as much. That might flip-flop on Saturday.

Johnson, who finished last season as the Giants backup after Ryan Nassib was hurt, has not played in an NFL game since 2013, and he has not thrown a pass in a game since 2011. The 31-year-old knows this will be an important game for him, too. He only got to throw four passes against the Browns and is 7 of 14 for 37 yards in the preseason.

"They held the ball a lot and controlled the clock," Johnson said of his limited action Monday. "Different things happened throughout the game. My job isn't to complain; just be a professional about it, and make sure to take advantage of the opportunities."

His goal is to put points on the board and get a seventh season in the NFL.

"My love for football has allowed me to stay this long," Johnson said. "It has allowed me to push through the hard times, to be humble and to keep working in the good times.

"Right now, I'm really trying to just stay in the moment. Obviously, the goal is to be on this team and to be the backup quarterback, but you really have to live in the moment and control what you can control in this process."

NOTES: WRs Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (shoulder) did not practice for the second straight day. Marshall was on the field for practice. Beckham was in the team building getting treatment. McAdoo refused to rule them out for Saturday's game. ... CB Michael Hunter and LB Keenan Robinson remain in the concussion protocol. ... McAdoo said he would not hesitate to make changes on his offensive line if he felt it would make the group better.

