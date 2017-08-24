Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile senior Hall of Fame finalists

CANTON, Ohio — Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer have been picked as the senior finalists for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

The seniors committee selected Brazile and Kramer on Thursday. A senior nominee must have completed his career at least 25 years ago and will need at least 80 per cent of the vote by the Hall of Fame selection committee when it meets during Super Bowl week in Minneapolis to be elected.

Brazile went to seven Pro Bowls and was a member of the NFL's All-Decade team of the 1970s as a linebacker with the Houston Oilers.

Kramer helped Green Bay win five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls, and the guard was voted to both the 1960s All-Decade team and the NFL's 50th Anniversary team in 1969.