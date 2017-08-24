Canada wins four medals at world juniors

INDIANAPOLIS — Canada won a gold medal in the mixed 4x100-metre medley relay on Thursday at the FINA world junior championships.

It was one of four medals for the Canadians on the second day of competition.

Ruslan Gaziev swam a strong anchor leg as the Canadian team, that also included Olympic star Penny Oleksiak, Taylor Ruck and Faith Knelson, clocked three minutes 46.36 seconds. The United States were second and Russia was third.

Canada was in fifth spot when Gaziev began his swim in the final 100 metres.

"It's big because Canada's on the come-up in terms of relay swimming so it was nice to get that one," said Gaziev. "I don't think we really expected it before today, even our coach said it was unexpected, so it's good."

Ruck's first medal of the night was a silver in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 59.23 seconds. Fellow Canadian Jade Hannah took bronze.

Ruck took sole possession for most world junior medals by a Canadian with her ninth. She and Oleksiak had seven medals each after Wednesday's 4x200-metre freestyle relay gold.

Faith Knelson also won a silver in the 50-metre breaststroke. The 16-year-old clocked 30.91, second only to American Emily Weiss.

By The Canadian Press