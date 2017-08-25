Rendon's big game helps Nats over Astros 5-4 in 11 innings

Alejandro De Aza grounded into a force out that allowed Wieters to score to push the lead to 2-0.

Taylor's RBI double, which bounced off the bullpen in right-centre, extended the lead to 3-0 with one out in the seventh inning.

Alex Bregman, who finished with three hits, doubled with two outs in the sixth. Strasburg was shaken up on that pitch and grabbed his lower left leg after throwing it. Manager Dusty Baker and team trainers came onto the field and checked on him and he was brought a cup of water that he drank and then spit out. Everyone left after a couple of minutes and he remained in the game and retired Jose Altuve to end the inning.

Altuve grimaced in pain after hitting the ball on that play and was removed from the game for the top of the seventh with discomfort in his neck.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer is still dealing with a sore neck and won't start on Friday. Baker said he'll throw a bullpen on Friday and they hope to get him back in the rotation soon.

Astros: C Evan Gattis (concussion) was back in Houston on Thursday after his rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi was cut short as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Gulf Coast. Manager A.J. Hinch said he could be activated on Friday. ... SS Carlos Correa (left thumb surgery) began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Thursday. He will likely need several games before returning to the lineup. ... RHP Lance McCullers (back discomfort) is scheduled to start for Fresno on Friday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: A.J. Cole (1-3, 5.32 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to take Scherzer's turn in the rotation on Friday when Washington opens a four-game series with the Mets. Cole's last start in the majors came when he allowed six hits and three runs in six innings of a 4-2 loss to the Giants on Aug. 13.

Astros: Collin McHugh (1-2, 4.01) will start for Houston in the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. McHugh yielded six hits in six scoreless innings to get his first win of the season against Oakland in his last start.

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press