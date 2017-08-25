Scores and Schedule

Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 0

Detroit 10 N.Y. Yankees 6

Cleveland 13 Boston 6

Chicago White Sox 5 Minnesota 1

Texas 3 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Arizona 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 9 Philadelphia 8

L.A. Dodgers 5 Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 4 Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 4 St. Louis 3

Interleague

Colorado 3 Kansas City 2

Washington 5 Houston 4, 11 innings

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

---

NFL Pre-season

New England at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Colon 5-10) at Toronto (Happ 6-9), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hellickson 7-7) at Boston (Porcello 8-14), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 14-7) at Cleveland (Merritt 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 6-4) at Oakland (Graveman 3-4), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (McHugh 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-1), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-10) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 13-7) at Washington (Cole 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 11-10) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wood 3-4) at Miami (Conley 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-11), 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Blach 8-9) at Arizona (Greinke 14-6), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 11-5), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 6-7) at St. Louis (Wacha 9-6), 8:15 p.m.

---

MLS

New York City FC at New York, 7 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press