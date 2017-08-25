Hamilton tops 2nd practice for Belgian GP; Raikkonen 2nd

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Lewis Hamilton increased the pace on quicker tires and posted the fastest time in the second practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

The Mercedes driver had been second quickest behind Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in the morning's first practice, but that was with Raikkonen on ultra softs and Hamilton on the slightly slower softs.

With both on ultra softs in P2, Mercedes showed its extra pace with Hamilton clocking 1 minute, 44.753 seconds — putting him .262 clear of Raikkonen and .427 ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

In a further boost for Hamilton, championship leader Sebastian Vettel was only fifth behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.