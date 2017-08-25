Ibrahimovic unlikely to return before January, says Mourinho

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not expect Zlatan Ibrahimovic to play a part in the group stage of the Champions League, estimating the newly signed striker is unlikely to return from a knee injury before January.

Mourinho said on Friday he will include Ibrahimovic in United's Champions League squad, but only because there is space in the 25-man group.

"I just think he will be an extra man for us in the second part of the season," Mourinho said. "Normally, we say January, after Christmas.

"But I have no idea at all. The right way is not to think about it, and just let him do his work step by step and come back when he is really ready."