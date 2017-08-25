McGregor's future is healthy, wealthy and bright after bout

LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor has already won.

Even if the loquacious Irishman takes the one-sided beating that most expect him to receive from Floyd Mayweather in the boxing spectacle of the summer, the UFC champion has earned life-changing wealth simply by getting into the Vegas ring. Getting knocked out wouldn't change that the most famous man in mixed martial arts would still have an unprecedented perch as a powerful player in two combat sports.

UFC President Dana White puts it succinctly: "Conor can do whatever Conor wants to do with his life after this. Everything is possible. He's the unicorn."

McGregor seems constantly mindful of the enormity of what he has achieved simply by making this showdown happen, and it fills him with glee. With no competitive boxing experience since adolescence, McGregor managed to talk his way into a pay-per-view fight with Mayweather, the unbeaten champion in the final bout of a perfect 21-year career.

A fight that started as a barstool argument and turned into a social media phenomenon has improbably evolved into a real, actual sporting event that will create untold millions in wealth, much of it going into the fighters' pockets. There's no telling just how much it will be yet, but McGregor is widely expected to make between $75 million and $150 million, depending on pay-per-view sales.

"It's absolutely amazing to be involved in it," said McGregor, whose cocky public veneer often gets lowered in private. "I'm very grateful. The city of Las Vegas is going to benefit massively from it, as is (Mayweather). Everyone involved, we're all living good. Life is so good, and I'm grateful."

Sure, an embarrassing loss would hurt McGregor's pride, and a brutal knockout could be physically damaging. The enormity of the challenge he's facing appeared to be on his mind during a subdued performance at the final news conference Wednesday.

But if he loses, he'll have plenty of time for healing and strategizing on his new 100-foot yacht in Ibiza starting next week.

"I'm already at that Forever Money stage," McGregor said. "The fact of the matter is I don't have to worry about money. My focus is simply on using this opportunity to its fullest and demonstrating my skills to the world."

Once McGregor gets back from Ibiza and finishes counting his millions, nobody knows what he'll want to do next. He'll have enough money to be finished with both sports entirely, but White believes that his numerous endorsement deals and long-term aspirations mean he won't walk away from fighting just yet.