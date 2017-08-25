Delle Donne to return from thumb injury against Liberty

NEW YORK — Elena Delle Donne will return to the Washington Mystics lineup on Friday night when they visit the New York Liberty.

Delle Donne has been sidelined since the beginning of August with a torn ligament in her left thumb. The Mystics' leading scorer missed six games and Washington went 3-3.

She had surgery days after the injury occurred against Atlanta on July 30. Delle Donne, who is averaging 18.8 points, also missed time with a sprained ankle in July. She had surgery on her right thumb last year when she was playing with Chicago.

The Mystics (17-12) are a half-game behind New York for the fourth seed in the WNBA playoffs. The teams have split the two meetings this season and the winner of Friday's game will have the tiebreaker. Earning the fourth seed will give that team a bye into the second round of the playoffs.