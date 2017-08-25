1st US Open matchup for Federer, Nadal could be in semis

NEW YORK — If Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal finally are going to face each other at the U.S. Open for the first time in their long rivalry, it only could happen in the semifinals.

Federer and Nadal were drawn Friday into a possible meeting in the final four at the year's last Grand Slam tournament.

Nadal is seeded No. 1 at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2010 after returning to the ATP's top ranking this week. Federer is seeded No. 3. Both wound up on the top half of the U.S. Open's bracket. They have played 37 head-to-head matches, including 12 at major tournaments, but never at Flushing Meadows.

The bottom half's semifinal could be No. 2 Andy Murray vs. No. 4 Alexander Zverev.