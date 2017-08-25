Jones has much to do as Ticats coach

"If you asked that question 40 years ago it's totally a drastic communist way to play the game, but now it's part of every offence," Jones said. "We'll try to take it a little step further, maybe add some reads for the kids that are run-and-shoot type things.

"But really it's going to have to be a part of what we're doing right now."

Jones also plans to simplify matters offensively.

"Do less things better, get the kids to hang their hat on something," he said. "And you only do that by repetitive action . . . that means you do things over and over and over and over until unconsciously you can do it faster and quicker than the other guy.

"I don't see that happening on the field right now."

Jones hasn't settled on a starting quarterback but expects to by next week. Incumbent Zach Collaros, a CFL MVP candidate in 2015 before suffering a season-ending knee injury, has dropped 12 straight starts, one short of the league record.

Hamilton has also lost its last nine games at Tim Hortons Field.

"You have to be able to win your home games and steal a few on the road to be able to make the playoffs or Grey Cup," Jones said. "It (making playoffs) is going to be a hard road . . . but I've seen stranger things happen up here.

"Is it possible? Yeah, it's possible."

Jones said he sees plenty of positives in Collaros, backup Jeremiah Masoli and third-stringer Everett Goldston, the former Notre Dame star. And while change within a winless club is inevitable, Jones plans to be up front and honest with Ticats players.

"I tell my players like it is," he said. "As long as you're honest with them they respect you.

"The CFL is a little different than both college and the NFL because so many players are in and out all the time on practice squads, on different tryout things. With the NFL cuts coming obviously that's a big time where more players are coming in . . . but competition makes everybody better."

Jones said he's Hamilton's interim head coach but wants to earn a shot at returning in 2018.

"I'm kind of intrigued by some of the things that are potentially coming down the tube here," he said. "I've got 10 games for them to evaluate me for next season.

"For me, I'm going to make it fun for the last 10 games and try to get some wins."

By Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press