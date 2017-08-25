Park takes two-stroke lead at CP Women's Open

OTTAWA — In Gee Chun shot a 4-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead on Friday after two rounds at the CP Women's Open.
Chun sits alone at 8 under at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.
American Marina Alex, who led after the first round, moved into a three-way tie for second with Brittany Lincicome and Mo Martin at 6-under par.
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., birdied on her final hole of the day to get to the projected cut line of 1 over.
Martin had four birdies on the back nine including one on No. 18.
Lincicome matched it two groups later when she drained her own birdie on the final hole.
By The Canadian Press
