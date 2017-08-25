NCAA academic issue sidelines Chattanooga QB for 4 games

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga quarterback Alejandro Bennifield will miss the Mocs' first four games because of what the school has described as an NCAA academic issue.

Chattanooga athletic department spokesman Jay Blackman confirmed Friday that Bennifield would miss four games and that sophomore Nick Tiano will take over as the Mocs' starting quarterback.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press first reported Bennifield's situation.

Chattanooga opens its season Saturday against Jacksonville State at Montgomery, Alabama.