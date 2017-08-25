McEnroe offers tennis tryouts in Harlem, thoughts on US Open

McEnroe's tennis academy opened in 2010 in Manhattan. Two academy members, Noah Ruben and Jamie Loeb, recently turned pro after short stints at Wake Forrest and North Carolina, respectively.

The academy also works with schools in East Harlem and South Bronx, offering transportation and free tennis programs during the day.

McEnroe will host an annual fundraiser for the program with brother Patrick, who works at the academy, and Chris Evert, Mats Wilander and Pat Cash on Saturday in the Hamptons.

"We have a lot of success stories, people whose lives are changed and get college scholarships," McEnroe said. "Obviously, the icing on the cake is if you get a Serena Williams — when does she come along, once every 50 years?"

Here are more opinions from McEnroe, who will be commentating for ESPN when the U.S. Open starts on Monday:

___

ON ROGER-RAFA

Veterans Roger Federer (Australian Open, Wimbledon winner) and Rafa Nadal (French Open winner) are vying for the final major of the season.

"What Roger's done, everyone is astounded and amazed, including myself," McEnroe said. "So you'd have to say that he's certainly going in the big favourite. Nadal is the other guy."

With several top 10 men injured, there are "opportunities for people that haven't stepped up in the past."

He considers 26-year-old Grigor Dmitrov of Bulgaria, who won last Sunday in Cincinnati, "primed to make a run." He calls 20-year-old Alexander Zverev of Germany, who recently beat Federer and Novak Djokovic, a future No. 1 player.

___

ON SHARAPOVA

Maria Sharapova got a wild-card entry into the U.S. Open main draw despite a ranking of No. 147 as a result of a 15-month doping ban that ended in April. She tested positive for a newly banned heart drug at the 2016 Australian Open. The French Open chose not to give her a wild card and she skipped Wimbledon because of a thigh injury.

"Her suspension ... was a lot harsher than almost any other suspension that I've been aware of in any other sports," he said. "If (NFL players) get caught red-handed taking steroids, they're suspended for four games the first time."

McEnroe says the 2006 U.S. Open champion is one to watch.

"She's someone who knows how to win," he said. "I don't know where she is fitness-wise and emotionally. She's been through a lot, and obviously, a lot of it was self-imposed. But on a given day, she could beat anyone out there. No question."

___

ON CHILD CARE

Serena Williams is due to give birth soon, and Victoria Azarenka isn't at the U.S. Open because she's in a custody battle with the father of her 8-month-old son.

Both are former No. 1 players, joining the growing list of mothers or coaches who have children on the WTA tour. The men's pro tour offers child care while the women's tour does not.

"That would seem ironic since there's some moms out there," he said. "But they didn't have anything when I had kids. So at least they're going in the right direction. That should be a no-brainer."

___

ON McENROE

Asked where he'd rank on the women's tour, McEnroe laughed.

"I refuse to answer that on the grounds that it may incriminate me."

By Melissa Murphy, The Associated Press