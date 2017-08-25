Altidore heats up Impact-TFC rivalry

"It's exciting," said Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush. "You want to play the best teams and they're certainly the best team this year.

"We're ready to go. We know these three games against them, starting this weekend, will determine a lot about whether we get in the playoffs, or where we are when we get into the playoffs."

Montreal will benefit from a week off since their 3-1 home win last week over Salt Lake, while TFC will be playing a third game in eight days. Toronto got a big 3-1 win at Chicago last Saturday and drubbed Philadelphia 3-0 at home on Wednesday night.

The Impact has mostly had the upper hand on home turf in recent match-ups. They won 3-0 at Saputo Stadium in TFC's first MLS playoff game in October, 2015.

The teams met again in the Eastern Conference finals last November, with Montreal going up 3-0 before settling for a 3-2 win in the first leg at home before losing the two-game series in overtime in the return leg. In Voyageurs Cup play in June, the teams drew 1-1 in Montreal before TFC won 2-1 at home.

Like any good rivalry, there have been nasty moments from both sides. The most recent was Montreal defender Kyle Fisher plowing into and injuring TFC fullback Steven Beitashour.

"If you play anybody seven or eight times over the course of a season, you're going to develop a rivalry because there's going to be tensions," said Bush. "Results, calls or decisions go against you or for you.

"One side always feels on the wrong end of it. We've both been on the wrong end and on the good side multiple times. We're a real threat to them and they've given us a couple of blows too."

Tactical differences add to the allure. TFC likes to keep the ball and build attacks, with Spanish midfielder Victor Vazquez feeding Altidore in front or the dynamic Sebastian Giovinco on the wing.

Montreal stays back, tries to lull opponents to sleep and then hits quickly on the counterattack.

"When they're at their best, they're a team that is very defensively organized," TFC coach Greg Vanney said of the Impact. "They have guys who can defend and then they can cheat a little bit on the attacking side.

"Obviously Piatti is a difference maker in every way. You've got to know where he's at. (Matteo) Mancosu, Dzemaili, (Dominic) Oduro — speed in transition they've got. Along with just the intensity and the hype, all of our games in the last year and a half, two years, have been very intriguing games. That just adds to what is kind of a cagey match, with two different styles of play, but two teams that can hurt you without having a ton of chances."

It will be a first taste of the rivalry for Piette, a Repentigny, Que., native who signed with Montreal on Aug. 3.

"I have some friends on the other side, so it will be a special game for me," said Piette, who has played on the national team with TFC's Raheem Edwards, Tosaint Ricketts, Jonathan Osorio and Jay Chapman. "If we can put up a good performance, and hopefully the result comes with it, it will be something we can show the league, especially Toronto. That we're here and we're ready to face any challenge."

