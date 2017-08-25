QB Lagow has new message, confidence boost to lead Hoosiers

Lagow has changed in other ways, too.

When new coach Tom Allen challenged each of his players to select one word they wanted to focus on during the off-season, Lagow chose confidence.

As Lagow became more vocal on the field, DeBord gave Lagow more responsibilities. He had a hand in the offence's installation during the off-season, he regularly consults on play calls with DeBord and the two have continued to have those critical conversations.

Allen has been impressed with his new and improved quarterback.

"The biggest thing is that he has the confidence to confront teammates. That's hard to do," Allen said. "I demand the same things out of my linebackers — they have to have the courage and the confidence to confront teammates. The other thing is communication. When you're confident and you know what you can do, you can speak louder and you can speak with more vigour."

At media day, Lagow traded jerseys with tight end Ian Thomas, in part to show Thomas that he would play a prominent role this season. On Monday, he drew laughter after recounting a story about Caleb Jones' recruiting trip.

"He's the biggest guy I've ever seen," Lagow said, referring to the 6-foot-8, 370-pound freshman tackle. "I told him he'd have to wait to play until after I was gone because I didn't want to look over that to throw."

If the Hoosiers are going to continue moving up in the Big Ten, Lagow will have to be at his best. After having another year to get comfortable on campus, in the locker room and with the coaching staff, all Lagow has to do now is follow the script.

Notes: Allen announced that quarterback Austin King has decided to transfer. King, a Georgia native, redshirted in 2015, did not play last year and had fallen behind redshirt freshman Peyton Ramsey on the depth chart. ... Defensive lineman Omari Stringer will not play this season. Allen said he would remain with the team as a student assistant coach. ... Lagow, left guard Wes Martin, linebacker Tegray Scales and defensive end Greg Gooch will be the captains against Ohio State. ... The biggest surprise on the first depth chart of the season was seeing Donovan Hale win the starting receiver's job over Nick Westbrook. Allen said Hale outplayed Westbrook in camp, though both played well. Westbrook was second on the Hoosiers in receptions (54) and led the Hoosiers with 995 yards and six TDs last season.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press