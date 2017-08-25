UFC stars respect McGregor for taking a shot vs Mayweather

Ferguson already had a bout wiped out earlier this year when No. 1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov couldn't fight. He has grown weary of waiting for the chance to move up, and McGregor's dalliance with boxing has delayed him even more.

"Defend or vacate," Ferguson said, addressing McGregor. "This is where we're at. The (lightweight) belt belongs in the UFC. It's not a boxing belt. You need to come back. You need to defend, or you need to vacate. You're out there making money, that's fine, that's perfect. But I like to fight. I like to compete. You said the same thing. So when you're sitting on the sidelines, you should come back and get in the octagon and compete with me, or you need to move on."

Ferguson and Lee also wouldn't be surprised if McGregor never returns to the octagon.

"What would he be coming back for?" Lee said. "I think he should retire. He's already a champion. He's already got enough money."

While most MMA fighters realize the unique alchemy of this particular matchup, they would love it if crossover fights became a thing. McGregor and UFC President Dana White both believe the Money Fight will lead to more boxing opportunities for MMA stars.

"I think it's a win-win for combat sports," White said. "I always like when these types of fights come together, and you can see where the bar is on what's possible."

Johnson has reigned atop the flyweight division for five years, but his low-profile weight class — and maybe the UFC's marketing efforts around him — have limited his ability to earn top dollar.

If the opportunity to box a top 125-pounder ever arose, Johnson would have to consider the possibility.

"For me, it's about the maximum compensation," Johnson said. "Can I capitalize on the money? If someone says, 'Hey, dude, why don't you come fight in boxing? We're going to pay you $5 million.' I'm going to take that whether I get knocked out or not. I'll fight to the best of my ability, because I'll tell you what, it'll take a long time for me to make $5 million here (in the UFC)."

Ferguson is an impressive striker with a mean streak and a growing affinity for the bombast of fight promotion. He would entertain a boxing match as well.

"I don't have to worry about getting kicked or kneed or taken down?" Ferguson asked with a grin. "All I've got to worry about is your hands and my footwork? Sign me up for that."

