Stamps look to keep rolling against Argos

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders will put a pair of winning streaks on the line when they host the Toronto Argonauts at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.

Although the Stampeders (6-1-1) only eked out a 21-17 road win over the B.C. Lions last week, it was good enough to run their winning streak to four consecutive games.

"We need to be tighter on our details and do what has provided us with winning football for many, many years, which is take care of the football, protect the quarterback and keep the penalties down," said Calgary coach Dave Dickenson, who was disappointed with his team's lack of execution, mental errors and penalties against the Lions. "If we do those things, I like our chances."

The Stamps have also won 13 in a row in the friendly confines of McMahon Stadium, which is something that isn't lost on Toronto quarterback Ricky Ray.

"It's tough to play these guys regardless," said Ray, who led the Argos (4-5) to a 38-6 thumping of the Montreal Alouettes last Saturday at Toronto's BMO Field. "They've won a ton of games over the last little while. They're just a solid team.

"They play great defence, great offence, great special teams. You've got to play your best if you want to beat these guys. It's no different whether you're here in Calgary or at home. We've got to bring our best game."

Ray completed 35 of 43 passes for 377 yards against the Alouettes to go with four touchdown tosses and one interception.

"We look at it as a glimpse of a team we want to become," Argos coach Marc Trestman said of his team's impressive win over Montreal. "We're going to try to build on what we did last week.

"If we continue to play hard and continue to play smart, we've got a chance to be in every game and that's what it's going to take (Saturday) night against an obviously very good football team in all three phases."

Calgary linebacker Alex Singleton, who had eight tackles and one interception against the Lions, said the Stamps have to do whatever they can to disturb Ray's timing and get him off his game.