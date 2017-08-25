49ers' first-string running game struggles in preseason

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers haven't been able to get off the ground with their first-string running game.

Carlos Hyde has rushed for just 26 yards on 10 carries in the first two exhibition games as San Francisco struggles to get into an offensive rhythm under new coach Kyle Shanahan's offence that is based heavily on outside zone runs.

Shanahan said Hyde tried to do too much on one run last week against Denver, turning a possible 4-yard gain into a 1-yard play but has mostly not gotten the blocking from the rest of the offence needed to generate big plays on the ground.

"There was one play I think he left about 3 yards on the field," Shanahan said. "After that, his other looks I didn't think were very good. We've got to do better with all 11 guys to give him a chance to improve that yards per carry."

Getting all 11 players on the same page is the key to success in Shanahan's running game. The offence is predicated heavily on stretch plays where the blockers move in unison to one side of the field and the back then waits to find the right hole and makes a quick cut up field.

When that offence is working at its best, it thrives by wearing down a defence and taking advantage if even one defender fails to execute his proper assignment.

But it also requires each member of the offence to perform his job as well, which hasn't happened often enough yet.

"If the running back is off a little, it will cause the offensive line to be off on their blocking," rookie Matt Breida said. "If the offensive line is off, it will cause the running backs to be off. So we both have to be in sync and I feel like each week we're getting better at that."

The running game as a whole did well in the first exhibition game, gaining 188 yards on 36 carries in a 27-17 victory at Kansas City. But all of that production came from the reserves with Raheem Mostert gaining 89 yards on 15 carries and rookies Joe Williams (60 yards) and Breida (40 yards) combining for 100 more. Hyde ran just two times for no yards in his limited action.

The Niners weren't nearly as productive last week in a 33-14 loss to Denver. They gained just 37 yards on 19 carries as the offence never got into a rhythm thanks in large part to four first-half turnovers.