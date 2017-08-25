Players Weekend means Yankees break with uniform tradition

The jerseys were inspired by youth league uniforms and included a patch on the right sleeve with a blank space for players to write the names of people or organizations essential to their growth and development.

Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned for charity, with proceeds going to help amateur baseball and softball programs.

And of course, some of the special jerseys with nicknames on the back were already available to buy online for $199.99.

Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier, a proud New Jersey native, had special cleats made with Frank Sinatra's face on them, along with a nod to his Little League World Series championship and an image of Frazier holding the Home Run Derby trophy he won in 2015.

Didi Gregorius, knighted in Curaçao, designed three pairs of Looney Tunes spikes.

Aaron Judge? All rise.

Fitting, at least. But a few decades late for The Bambino, The Iron Horse, Joltin' Joe and The Chairman of the Board.

That's why the significance of eschewing their stately old digs — even for just a weekend series that began with "Star Wars" night — was not lost on the Yankees, a team that's never put players' names on the backs of jerseys even though it was the first franchise to assign individual numbers.

Even now, the Yankees prohibit beards and long hair. They don't wear alternate tops on Sundays or black ones every so often to be fashionable, as many other teams do.

Gardner said he didn't want anything written on the back of his jersey, but was told that wasn't an option. So he opted for his full last name.

Simple.

"My thought is, it's a three-day thing so it doesn't really change the tradition of the Yankees. It doesn't really change what the pinstripes stand for and not having your name on the back of your jersey. It's something that they're trying to do for the good of baseball and the good of charities. And I think that's a good thing," manager Joe Girardi said. "I'm OK with it. It is different. I'm sure we're going to see some wild things out there. Probably something I never imagined that I would see on a field. But after these three days, I won't have to look at it again for a year."

Girardi was asked if he has a nickname.

"I don't really have one. I'm sure the players probably have one for me, but they didn't share it so I didn't put it on my jersey," he said with a chuckle.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly, a former Yankees star, planned to wear a tribute patch for Pete Studer, his Little League coach from ages 9-12.

Mattingly said Players Weekend is cool and fun, but also sounded like a traditionalist regarding such events.

"There are so many. It used to be Mother's Day, Father's Day and the Fourth of July. Now it's weekends and three or four days of it. Some of that seems a little over the top," he said.

___

AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press