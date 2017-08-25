WNBA Capsules

SAN ANTONIO — Maya Moore scored 24 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the San Antonio Stars 89-70 on Friday night to secure a spot in the semifinals of the playoffs.

Moore made 7 of 8 shots in the first half and scored 18 points to help Minnesota build a 46-37 lead. San Antonio started the fourth quarter on an 8-1 run to get within 11 points, but Minnesota scored the next 10 points to regain control.

Sylvia Fowles had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her 17th double-double for Minnesota (24-6). Natasha Howard added 11 points and nine rebounds.

First-place Minnesota holds a 1 1/2-game lead over Los Angeles, which plays at the Lynx on Sunday.