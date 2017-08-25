Hoskins goes deep again, Phillies beat Cubs 7-1

PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins hit another homer and Cesar Hernandez ripped a three-run triple to back Jerad Eickhoff, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Friday night.

Called up from the minors too late to get a nickname on the back of his uniform for Players Weekend, Hoskins has put on a tremendous power display. He has nine homers and 21 RBIs in 16 games. No player in major league history has reached nine homers that quickly, according to MLB.com.

Eickhoff (4-7) allowed one run and five hits, striking out eight in five innings. He has won four straight decisions.

Jose Quintana (4-3) gave up six runs and nine hits in five innings, tying his worst start in eight outings since the Cubs acquired him from the White Sox.