Stanton homers twice as Marlins rally past Padres 8-6

MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice Friday, increasing his major league-leading total to 49, and tied a career high with five RBIs to help the Miami Marlins climb above .500 for the first time since April by beating San Diego 8-6.

Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer, his 30th, to put Miami ahead to stay in the seventh inning.

Stanton has nine multi-homer games this season, the most in the majors since Jose Bautista had nine with Toronto in 2010. Stanton's home run total is the highest in the National League since Prince Fielder hit 50 for Milwaukee in 2007 — and the Marlins still have 35 games to play.

Stanton is on pace to finish with 63 homers. He increased his RBI total to 105, tying his career high.