DeGrom strikes out 10; Mets down Nationals 4-2

New York scored in the first on Asdrubal "Chiquitin" Cabrera's RBI single. Smith's grounder up the middle could have driven in another run, but the ball caromed off second base umpire Andy Fletcher, who immediately ruled the play dead.

Cespedes pulled up while rounding third on the play. He immediately began hobbling and struggled to put weight on his right leg until reaching home plate. Reynolds replaced Cespedes and returned to third, loading the bases.

Cole, recalled from Triple-A Syracuse for the start, got out of the jam with consecutive strikeouts. He struck out eight, matching his career high.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot in right arm) was activated from the 60-day disabled list. . Mets manager Terry Collins did not have an update on OF Michael Conforto, who suffered a season-ending dislocation and tear of his left shoulder Thursday against Arizona. "I just hope that (Conforto) comes out of this and resumes his pursuit to be one of the best players in baseball," Collins said. . David Wright (cervical disc herniation) played five innings at third base for Single-A St. Lucie at Palm Beach on Friday. He went 1-3 with a single and a fielding error.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (neck inflammation) tossed a bullpen session before Friday's game. Scherzer (12-5, 2.25 ERA) could return from the DL to start on Sunday. ... Washington opened a roster spot for Cole by optioning C Pedro Severino to Triple-A Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (5-5, 5.65 ERA) allowed seven earned runs and 11 hits in five innings at Washington on June 15.

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (12-5, 2.39) is 3-0 with a 0.46 ERA in three August starts.

By Benjamin Standig, The Associated Press