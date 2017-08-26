Friday's Games

Sports 01:12 AM

Friday's Games

CFL

Saskatchewan 54 Edmonton 31

---

NFL Pre-season

New England 30 Detroit 28

Seattle 26 Kansas City 13

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 6 Toronto 1

Seattle 2 N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Baltimore 16 Boston 3

Cleveland 4 Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 2

Oakland 3 Texas 1

Houston 2 L.A. Angels 1

National League

N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 2

Philadelphia 7 Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 5

Miami 8 San Diego 6

Atlanta 5 Colorado 2

Arizona 4 San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 3 Milwaukee 1

Interleague

Tampa Bay 7 St. Louis 3

---

MLS

New York City FC 1 New York 1

---

By The Canadian Press

Friday's Games

Sports 01:12 AM

Friday's Games

CFL

Saskatchewan 54 Edmonton 31

---

NFL Pre-season

New England 30 Detroit 28

Seattle 26 Kansas City 13

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 6 Toronto 1

Seattle 2 N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Baltimore 16 Boston 3

Cleveland 4 Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 2

Oakland 3 Texas 1

Houston 2 L.A. Angels 1

National League

N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 2

Philadelphia 7 Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 5

Miami 8 San Diego 6

Atlanta 5 Colorado 2

Arizona 4 San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 3 Milwaukee 1

Interleague

Tampa Bay 7 St. Louis 3

---

MLS

New York City FC 1 New York 1

---

By The Canadian Press

Friday's Games

Sports 01:12 AM

Friday's Games

CFL

Saskatchewan 54 Edmonton 31

---

NFL Pre-season

New England 30 Detroit 28

Seattle 26 Kansas City 13

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 6 Toronto 1

Seattle 2 N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Baltimore 16 Boston 3

Cleveland 4 Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 2

Oakland 3 Texas 1

Houston 2 L.A. Angels 1

National League

N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 2

Philadelphia 7 Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 5

Miami 8 San Diego 6

Atlanta 5 Colorado 2

Arizona 4 San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 3 Milwaukee 1

Interleague

Tampa Bay 7 St. Louis 3

---

MLS

New York City FC 1 New York 1

---

By The Canadian Press