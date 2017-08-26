Davis hits HR, Astros score on wild pitch to beat Angels 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Houston Astros found a way to win and showed the Los Angeles Angels why they have the best record in the American League despite their recent struggles.

Collin McHugh pitched six strong innings, rookie J.D. Davis homered, and George Springer scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to lead the Astros to a 2-1 victory over the Angels on Friday night.

Houston got a needed win after losing 16 of their previous 25 games and handed Los Angeles its fourth loss in five games after winning nine of 11. The loss knocked the Angels 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the last wild-card spot in the AL.

"A week ago we were playing great baseball," Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. "We were playing at a level where we could absorb a bad break.