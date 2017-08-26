Davis' home run, wild pitch lead Astros past Angels 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rookie J.D. Davis homered and George Springer scored the winning run on a wild pitch in support of a strong six innings from Collin McHugh in the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

The Angels fell to 1-4 on their home stand and 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the final AL wild-card berth.

McHugh (2-2) allowed one run in six innings on three hits. He walked two and struck out eight. Ken Giles pitched the ninth to earn his 25th save.

Right-hander Parker Bridwell (7-2) went seven innings for the Angels, allowing two runs and six hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.

The Angels opened the scoring in the first after Mike Trout walked, took second on a passed ball and scored on Kole Calhoun's double off the right-field wall.

The Rangers tied it in the third when Davis led off with his second home run.

It was still a 1-1 game in the sixth when Springer led off with a double off the left-field wall. Josh Reddick singled Springer to third, where he scored on a wild pitch from Bridwell that skipped past catcher Martin Maldonado.

The Angels loaded the bases in the seventh with two outs, but on a full count Chris Devenski got Trout to pop up. Trout has three hits in his last 25 at-bats.

Despite a 12 1/2 game lead over the Angels in the AL West entering the game, the Astros had won only nine of their last 25 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM