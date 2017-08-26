Grandal, Dodgers top Brewers 3-1

LOS ANGELES — Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the fifth, Yasiel Puig and Logan Forsythe homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Friday night.

Grandal drove in Justin Turner with a single to centre against Chase Anderson (7-3). Grandal has driven in at least one run in the last three games.

Puig tacked on a solo drive in the sixth for his 23rd homer, part of a nice day for the Cuban slugger. Puig took the field with his expecting girlfriend for a gender reveal before the game, sending blue powder into the air for a boy with one big swing at Dodger Stadium.

By Jill Painter Lopez, The Associated Press