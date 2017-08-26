Leach's young ex-Texas Tech QBs thriving as Big 12 coaches

"We will occasionally pick up the phone and call one another and draw stuff from one another and pick each other's brain a little bit, so there is some crossover," he said. "It all comes from the same basic offence we ran at Tech."

Riley didn't get on the field at Tech, and Leach offered Riley a student assistant position after cutting him in 2003. Riley made the most of his time with successful quarterbacks Cumbie, B.J. Symons, Cody Hodges and Graham Harrell.

"We had a lot of interesting characters in there," Riley said. "The head coach, for first. That was interesting right off the top. A lot of dynamic personalities in there. It was good. There was a lot of learning. It was a unique environment to learn, but one that benefited all of us."

Cumbie closely followed Kingsbury's path and was ready to play when the opportunity finally came his senior year.

"Everywhere Kliff went, everything Kliff did, Cumbie did," Leach said. "I think Cumbie's focus, persistence and diligence doing that helped him get on the field and be the guy for a year."

Though they all use the same basic system, there are differences. Last season, Washington State and Texas Tech passed nearly twice as often as they ran, staying true to the Air Raid roots. Oklahoma ran 14 more times per game than it passed last season and TCU had a nearly even split.

"He's (Leach) had incredible success, but he's always had his system and recruits guys to that," Riley said. "He's not going to tinker the system much — they are going to run what they run. Only the names and faces change. Our belief has been a little bit different here in that you do have to adapt to what you have. There's two ways to do it well, and both groups have had a lot of success offensively."

Leach used the system as offensive co-ordinator at Oklahoma in 1999, and he helped Riley get onto former Sooner coach Bob Stoops' staff in 2015. Leach is pleased that the system he helped develop under Hal Mumme has continued to grow through the players he coached and beyond.

"Just in general, what we started doing there at Tech, Oklahoma, has spread quite quickly __ high schools, all the rest, and even the NFL for that matter," Leach said. "I think a number of these guys did work with us, and it did help us in the offence and then provide them with opportunities. It turned out pretty good for everybody, I think."

By Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press