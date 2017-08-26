Sebastian Vettel extends Ferrari contract for 3 more years

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel has extended his contract with Ferrari for another three years.

The German driver, who was out of contract at the end of this season after joining from Red Bull in 2015, has a new deal until the end of 2020.

Ferrari made the announcement in a statement Saturday, without giving further details.

It ends speculation whether the 30-year-old Vettel was going to stay with the Italian team, or potentially make a move to rival Mercedes.