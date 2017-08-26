Jaguars select Blake Bortles starting QB heading into season

Instead, he regressed in 2016. He arrived at training camp hoping to turn his career around, but raised eyebrows with a string of interceptions in practice and missed throws in preseason games.

Marrone decided to sit him down, albeit for a little more than a week.

"You can sit there and say, 'Well, it's happened once already, it could happen again,' and worry about that and kind of let that consume your thoughts," Bortles said. "Or you can say, 'I've had to go through this once and there's no way I'm going to ever let them do it to me again.

"I'm going to go play as hard as I can. I'm going to do everything I can to help this team win and play as hard as I possibly can so I don't have to go through that again."

Bortles surely will be on a short leash to start the season, meaning Henne could get another shot.

"Definitely for him, it's still proving that he's a franchise quarterback," Henne said. "He has to play well and he has to lead this team. The only way to do that is to win games. It's always about the wins in this league, and we have to win games with him."

Teammates welcomed Marrone's decision, mostly because it answered a huge question with the opener looming.

"I really didn't want to be sitting here trying to figure out who the quarterback was going to be," veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis said.

Bortles has the job — for now. But he still has a ways to go to prove he's a long-term solution at the all-important position.

Bortles has completed 59 per cent of his passes for 11,241 yards, with 69 touchdowns and 51 interceptions. He also has been sacked 140 times and lost 12 fumbles. His most damning statistic: He has 11 victories and 11 interceptions returned for touchdowns.

"I've been around Blake since I got here," receiver Marqise Lee said. "Yeah, he had flaws here and there, but at the end of the day I feel like he can go out there and make it happen."

By Mark Long, The Associated Press