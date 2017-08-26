Sterling scores, sent off for sparking melee among City fans

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe's shift to a back three helped his side deal with City's wealth of attacking talent for much of the game. The hosts did well to keep the pressure on Guardiola's side in the early stages and it led to them taking the lead in spectacular fashion.

Dan Gosling's cross was headed away from the near-post by Vincent Kompany, only for Daniels to latch onto the loose ball and arrow a shot past goalkeeper Ederson and in off the crossbar from an acute angle in the 13th minute.

"I watched it back at halftime and said, 'If we are going to concede goals like this, then just focus on scoring' because it was just an unbelievable goal, from an angle as well that I thought was impossible," Kompany said. "It goes to show that no matter how much you dominate the game, anything can happen at any time."

City levelled when Gabriel Jesus took a swift free kick, and David Silva's slide-rule ball back to the Brazilian was converted with ease in the 21st.

Guardiola turned to Aguero with 25 minutes remaining. Aguero was straight into the action, seeing calls for a penalty turned down by referee Mike Dean before firing straight at Begovic.

Nicolas Otamendi should have put City in front but his free header from Kevin De Bruyne's corner hit the frame of the goal.

After almost five minutes of added time, after King had been denied at the other end, Sterling collected the ball inside a packed Bournemouth box and deflected the ball in off Surman.

Dean had already booked Sterling for a foul when the England winger was booked again and dismissed, but there was no time for Bournemouth to take advantage of the dismissal.

