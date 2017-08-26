Snagged: AP sources say Cavs reviewing Irving-Thomas trade

The Cavs could also request the Celtics alter the trade by giving them another player or pick.

This is all new ground for general manager Koby Altman, who has only been on the job full-time since mid-July. He was promoted after former GM David Griffin left the team not long after Cleveland's loss to Golden State in the Finals.

The 34-year-old Altman has inherited a talented team, but also one that has had a tumultuous few months and could potentially lose superstar LeBron James next summer if the game's best all-around player decides to opt out of his contract and hit the free-agent market. James left Cleveland in 2010 to play in Miami, where he won two titles.

In the short term, Altman's main concern is completing the deal for Thomas, who has blossomed into one of the league's premiere playmakers in the past few seasons.

The 28-year-old, who endeared himself to fans in Boston and across the country by playing in the post-season following his sister's death, has been rehabbing the hip he initially hurt in March. Thomas aggravated it in the second round against Washington and finally limped off the floor in Game 2 of the conference finals, which Cleveland won in five games.

Thomas consulted with specialists before it was decided he did not need surgery.

The Cavs were well aware of Thomas' condition before the trade and were prepared to have their doctors examine him — as they would for any trade.

As is usual, the Cavaliers and Celtics conducted a conference call with the league office on Tuesday night before announcing a trade that ratcheted up what has been a dramatic off-season around the league with major free-agent signings, monster contracts and trades.

And it's not over.

