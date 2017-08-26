Sterling rescues Man City; Subs extend perfect United start

MANCHESTER, England — Raheem Sterling came to Manchester City's rescue with a stoppage-time winner in a frenzied finale at Bournemouth, and Manchester United overcame Leicester's resistance to maintain its perfect English Premier League start.

Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini struck in the final 20 minutes to seal a 2-0 victory over Leicester on Saturday. In reeling off three successive victories, United has scored 10 goals without reply to deliver an emphatic statement of its determination to win a first title since 2013.

"I'm not getting carried away," said manager Jose Mourinho, recalling last season's three-match opening winning streak before United tumbled to finish sixth.

City has experienced a trickier start to the season. But it avoided a second draw thanks to Sterling's intervention in the seventh minute of stoppage time to beat Bournemouth 2-1. The relief was clear in the wild celebrations deemed excessive by the referee. Having already been booked, Sterling saw red after receiving a second yellow card.