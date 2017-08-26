Benitez boost as Newcastle beats West Ham 3-0 in 1st EPL win

NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle scored its first, second and third English Premier League goals since returning to the top tier in a 3-0 win against last-placed West Ham on Saturday.

Newly promoted Newcastle lost its opening matches to Tottenham and Huddersfield without scoring.

Joselu marked his first start for Newcastle with a goal as manager Rafael Benitez celebrated a first win of the season.

The Spanish striker converted Christian Atsu's 36th-minute cross to lift the mood at St. James' Park. Defender Ciaran Clark and substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic added second-half strikes.