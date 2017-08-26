Chiefs planning for life without Ware after knee injury

The former Toledo standout dazzled the Chiefs the moment he set foot in their practice facility. He was known for his versatility, offering both power and elusiveness as a runner, but has showcased excellent hands and a willingness to block that has already made him a favourite of quarterback Alex Smith.

"Definitely for a young guy, to see him go in and not really blink with that stuff, I sometimes think that's the hardest thing is protection," Smith said. "He got a taste of everything the other night, which was good. It was good experience for him."

Hunt carried nine times for 39 yards against the Seahawks, while Spiller carried three times for 10 yards. West went backward a yard on his three carries, though he did run for 113 yards on seven attempts a week earlier against the Cincinnati Bengals' backups and third-string reserves.

"They all have their strengths for sure, things you can utilize," Reid said. "They're all hard workers and smart kids, so that helps too."

West is the only known commodity, though. He proved to be a solid fill-in when Jamaal Charles got hurt a couple of years ago, parlaying a breakout season into a two-year contract extension.

Hunt is relatively unknown because he's a rookie, while Spiller is a question mark because of injuries that have threatened to derails his once-promising career.

The former first-round draft pick ran for 1,244 yards with Buffalo in 2012, but that was the last time he played 16 games in a season. As injuries mounted, the Bills eventually walked away, and Spiller had a forgettable year in New Orleans before bouncing through the Jets and Saints organizations.

But Spiller insists he is finally healthy, and the Chiefs have been pleasantly surprised by what he's done in training camp. Most of the speed that once made him so dangerous is back, and his experience is a bonus for a young running back corps that now has a rookie at the top of the list.

"Honestly, I'm very comfortable with every aspect of our offence," Spiller said. "I feel that I understand our playbook and that allows me to play fast. My reads of the defence are getting quicker, too.

"Overall, I'm happy with my progression and understanding of our offensive scheme."

That's good news for the Chiefs, especially after the bad news they received Friday night.

Notes: Reid said he's leaning toward sitting his starters for Thursday's preseason finale against Tennessee, though he has yet to make a final decision. ... Reid lamented penalties and dropped passes that derailed the Chiefs offence on Friday night. Kansas City was flagged 14 times for 126 yards.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press