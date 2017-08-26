Japan beats Mexico 5-0, will play for Little League title

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It took only one batter to send Japan on its way to the championship game of the Little League World Series.

Keitaro Miyahara smacked a leadoff home run to left-centre, capping a nine-pitch at-bat and powering Japan past Mexico 5-0 on Saturday for the international bracket title.

Miyahara, 6 for 12 in the tournament, slipped coming out of the box before sprinting around the bases, giving a little fist pump at third.

"After the first home run off this opposing pitcher, the momentum changed," Japan manager Junnji Hidaka said through an interpreter. "Once one of our hitters got a home run off of him, we believed we could hit off him. That's a very good pitcher that we faced."