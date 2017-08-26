Lions waive Gaston from injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have waived defensive tackle Bruce Gaston from injured reserve.

The team announced the move Saturday.

Gaston hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game since the 2015 season, when he played in seven for the Chicago Bears and two for the Green Bay Packers. He made one tackle in Detroit's preseason opener at Indianapolis on Aug. 13.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

By The Associated Press