Canadian Henderson shoots 63 to make big move at Ottawa Hunt

OTTAWA — Brooke Henderson made a big move Saturday in the Canadian Pacific Women's Open to the delight of her many home fans.

The 19-year-old major champion from nearby Smiths Falls shot an 8-under 63 to get into contention at Ottawa Hunt, finishing before the most of the other leaders even teed off.

A day after birdieing the par-5 18th to make the weekend cut on the number, Henderson had eight birdies in her bogey-free round to reach 7 under — leaving her three strokes behind third-round leaders Nicole Broch Larsen and Mo Martin.

Larsen, an LPGA Tour rookie from Denmark, birdied two of the last three holes for a 66. Martin birdied the final two holes for a 67. The American won the 2014 Women's British Open for her lone tour title.