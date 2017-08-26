Boks beat Pumas in Salta to go 2-0 in Rugby Championship

SALTA, Argentina — South Africa played in red and Argentina received a red. It all turned out red for the Pumas.

The Springboks put to rest some demons in Argentina by beating the ill-disciplined Pumas 41-23 in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The Springboks are two-for-two in the championship following the 37-15 win over the same side last weekend in Port Elizabeth.

The Pumas tend to be much tougher at home, and beat South Africa on the same ground last year.

But the Pumas undermined their latest effort with two yellow cards and a red for lock Tomas Lavanini, which meant they played more than half the match with 14 men.

Lavanini was yellow-carded in the first half for a no-arms tackle, and received a second yellow and automatic red in the 57th minute for a deliberate knock down as South Africa was advancing on the try-line. It was the turning point. South Africa received a penalty try as well, and their lead bumped from a still-close 24-13 to a safe 31-13.

Even though Argentina quickly replied with a converted try to centre Matias Moroni, South Africa's confidence was up, and it rolled on to a first victory away from home since the 2015 Rugby World Cup in London, where it beat Argentina for third place.

The Springboks, wearing red jerseys to celebrate 25 years of unity in South African rugby since the end of apartheid, misfired at the start.

By The Associated Press