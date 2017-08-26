Jerry Kelly takes 3-shot lead in Boeing Classic

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Jerry Kelly shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead in the Boeing Classic, putting him in position for his first PGA Tour Champions title.
Tied for the first-round lead with Australian David McKenzie, Kelly saved par with a 12-foot putt on the par-5 18th at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge to remain 13 under.
Kelly had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch in the middle of the round. The three-time PGA Tour winner is making his 13th senior start after turning 50 in November.
Billy Mayfair (65) and Jerry Smith (66) were tied for second.
Defending champion Bernhard Langer (65) was another stroke back along with Colin Montgomerie (65). Langer also won the 2010 event. He has a tour-high four victories this year, winning three of the tour's five major championships.
Michael Allen (66), Scott Dunlap (67), David Frost (68) and Marco Dawson (70) were 8 under.
McKenzie had a 73 to drop into a tie for 19th at 6 under. Local favourite Fred Couples also was 6 under, following an opening 72 with a 66.
