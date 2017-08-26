Pirates' Cole homers, gets 1st career win over Reds, 1-0

CINCINNATI — Gerrit Cole ended his career-long futility against the Cincinnati Reds by hitting a solo homer, pitching seven innings and leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 1-0 victory Saturday night.

Cole (11-8) was 0-6 against Cincinnati in nine starts, including a loss earlier this season. He broke through by holding down a lineup that had scored nine runs the previous night. Cole gave up five hits, didn't walk a batter and fanned six.

He also connected for his first homer of the season and the third of his career off Luis Castillo (2-7) in the sixth, getting around on a 95 mph inside fastball. It was Cole's first homer since May 26, 2016, against Arizona at PNC Park.

Cole is 8-0 in his last nine road starts. The last Pirates pitcher to win eight straight road decisions was Don Robinson in 1982.