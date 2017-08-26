WNBA Capsules

WASHINGTON — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 20 points and hit Theresa Plaisance for a clinching 3-pointer with 17.2 seconds left and the Dallas Wings got a critical road victory, 83-78 over the Washington Mystics on Saturday night.
Karima Christmas-Kelly added 12 points, including the go-ahead basket with 2:01 to play, to help the Wings (15-17) move a half-game ahead of Seattle, which is in the eighth playoff spot, and two games ahead of ninth-place Chicago.
The Wings were up three and got the ball after Ivory Latta stepped on the sideline with 36.6 seconds left. Diggins-Smith, who had seven assists, drove into the lane and kicked the ball back to Plaisance for the key bucket.
In her second game back for Washington after missing six games with a thumb injury, Elena Delle Donne had 29 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Meesseman added 22 points for the Mystics (17-14). They fell two games behind New York for a first-round bye in the playoffs.
DREAM 79, FEVER 74, OT
ATLANTA (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 23 points and Atlanta beat Indiana to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.
Atlanta's Bria Holmes grabbed an offensive rebound and found Brittney Sykes for a 3-pointer to tie it at 68 with 19.5 seconds left in regulation. Indiana guard Erica Wheeler dribbled down the clock, but lost control of it to end regulation.
Layshia Clarendon capped Atlanta's 8-2 run to open overtime with a floater in the lane and the Fever's lead didn't drop below three points the rest of the way.
Sykes added 16 points, and Elizabeth Williams had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Atlanta (12-20).
Wheeler led Indiana (9-23) with 23 points.
By The Associated Press
