Unbeaten Ravens get past short-handed Bills 13-9

BALTIMORE — The winless Buffalo Bills sent home defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, lost quarterback Tyrod Taylor to injury and made far too many mistakes against the Baltimore Ravens, who remained undefeated in the preseason with a 13-9 victory Saturday night.

Though starting quarterback Joe Flacco has yet to take a snap at camp this summer, the Ravens (3-0) have relied heavily on their retooled defence to win.

Baltimore has allowed only two touchdowns in three games — none by the starting unit — and now stands one victory short of completing a second straight unbeaten preseason.

Buffalo (0-3) is still looking for its first win under rookie coach Sean McDermott, who's got far more important issues to address, such as the behaviour of Dareus and the health of Taylor.