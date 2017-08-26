U Sports: Laval opens season with victory

QUEBEC — Hugo Richard threw three touchdowns and ran in another as the Laval Rouge et Or began their Vanier Cup defence with a 40-5 win over the Sherbrooke Vert et Or on Saturday in U Sports football action.

Richard, the 2016 Vanier Cup MVP, was 29 of 41 for 361 yards and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 49 yards.

Etienne Moisan, Alex Savard and Vincent Alarie-Tardif caught touchdown passes for the Rouge et Or (1-0). David Cote converted on all three field-goal attempts.

Kicker Mathieu Hebert scored all five points for Sherbrooke (0-1) with one field goal and two rouges. Quarterback Alex Jacob-Michaud completed 19-of-35 passes for 204 yards and two interceptions.