Upton, Cabrera power Tigers past White Sox 6-3

CHICAGO — Justin Upton and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back homers in Detroit's three-run third inning, sparking the Tigers to a rainy 6-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

Cabrera finished with three hits as Detroit won for just the fifth time in 20 games. Dixon Machado had two hits and drove in a run, and Buck Farmer (3-1) pitched into the sixth inning after he was recalled from Triple-A Toledo for his first major league start since June 18.

With two outs and Jose Iglesias on second after a leadoff double, Upton connected against Carlos Rodon for his 28th homer. Cabrera followed with a drive to right that just cleared the glove of a leaping Avisail Garcia, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

It was Cabrera's first home run since July 28 against Houston and No. 14 on the year. It was the fourth set of back-to-back homers for Detroit this season.

Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run drive for Chicago, which had won three straight and six of nine. Garcia singled, walked twice and scored two runs.

Rodon (2-5) was charged with five runs and seven hits in five innings, his worst start in a month. The left-hander was 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his previous five outings.

Tim Anderson's two-out RBI double chased Farmer and trimmed Detroit's lead to 5-3 in the sixth. With a steady rain falling, Daniel Stumpf came in and fanned Sanchez with runners on second and third for the final out of the inning.

Farmer allowed five hits, struck out three and walked one in his second win of the year against the White Sox. The right-hander struck out 11 while pitching 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a 4-3 victory at Chicago on May 27.

Shane Greene got five outs for his fifth save. He entered with runners on first and second in the eighth and got Anderson to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

WORTH NOTING