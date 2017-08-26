Colgate fends off Cal Poly 20-14 behind Holland

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — James Holland ran for 91 yards and scored a touchdown to lead Colgate to a 20-14 win against Cal Poly on Saturday night in the season opener for both squads.

Holland ran for a 17-yard score with 38 seconds left in the first quarter and early in the second, Alex Mathews went up the middle for a 57-yard score to make it 17-0. Mathews finished with 78 yards rushing.

Cal Poly scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. Joe Protheroe's 7-yard run made it 20-7 and Khaleel Jenkins led a 10-play, 77-yard drive, ending with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Lewis with 7:07 remaining.

Protheroe ran for 139 yards on 39 carries.