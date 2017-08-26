Brown's last minute TD pass lifts Hawaii over UMass 38-35

AMHERST, Mass. — Dru Brown threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Metuisela 'Unga with 48 seconds left to lift Hawaii to a 38-35 win over Massachusetts in the season opener for both teams Saturday night.

Brown drove the Rainbows 73 yards in eight plays, completing 3 of 5 passes, including a 52-yarder to John Ursua on third-and-10 that put the ball on the Minuteman 7 with 1:15 to play. The winning pass came on third down.

Brown completed 25 of 38 passes for a career-high 391 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score. Ursua had 12 receptions for 272 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown late in the first half for the fifth-longest pass play in school history. The 272 yards are the fourth-most in the program.

Hawaii, travelling more than 5,000 miles, had 503 yards of total offence.